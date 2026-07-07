Rescue underway as landslide in northwest China's Gansu kills 5

A landslide struck a township in Tanchang County, Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, early on Tuesday morning, leaving five people dead and 12 missing.



The landslide occurred at Renzang Village in Nanhe Township at around 6:56 a.m., according to local authorities. A total of 33 people were buried beneath the debris.



Rescuers said 21 people had been pulled out as of 2:50 p.m., five of whom died despite treatment. All-out search and rescue operations are underway for the other 12 missing people.



Multi-departmental rescue efforts in Gansu are in full swing. Teams from emergency management, fire control, medical services, public security, transportation, power supply and telecommunications sectors have been mobilized to carry out search operations.



The Ministry of Natural Resources has activated a Level III geological disaster defense response, and sent a special working group to guide on-site rescue and relief efforts.



A total of 345 rescuers and 10 search dogs have been deployed for the ongoing search efforts. Xinhua reporters observed excavators clearing earth, ambulances parked nearby, and multiple rescue teams carrying out search, rescue and resettlement work.



According to the Gansu provincial health commission, four emergency medical teams, including intensive care, trauma treatment and pediatric care units, along with 13 medical workers, have been dispatched to the county.



Three specialists in intensive care, orthopedics and general surgery from Gansu Provincial People's Hospital have also been sent to guide on-site treatment. Local authorities have opened green channels for medical treatment and set up a remote consultation platform to facilitate the rescue work.

