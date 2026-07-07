What does the popularity of ‘Only This Green’ across the Taiwan Straits reveal?: Hai Feng

The dance drama Only This Green makes its Taiwan region debut on July 2. Photo: Xinhua

Recently, the mainland's acclaimed dance drama Only This Green had its premiere in Taiwan. Originally scheduled for five performances, tickets sold out rapidly upon release, prompting the organizers to add two more shows, which also sold out instantly. All seven performances were fully booked, with unprecedented popularity. Many audiences on the island dressed in Song Dynasty Hanfu watched the show, and those who missed out on tickets lingered outside the venue. During the curtain call, Taiwan spectators spontaneously stood up and applauded, with the applause lasting over 10 minutes. The atmosphere was heartwarming and passionate, spectators lingered on with no intent to leave after the show, and the cast returned to the stage multiple times to bow and express their gratitude. Some audiences commented that they felt a sense of compatriot on site - not only appreciation of the performance, but also genuine emotion.The fervent reception of this grand extravaganza of traditional Chinese aesthetics in Taiwan is truly touching. Behind it lies an inherent cultural connection between compatriots across the Straits - while the Straits can physically separate, the deep-rooted Chinese cultural heritage embedded in the blood of peoples on both sides of the Straits cannot be severed.The extraordinary success of Only This Green across the Straits fundamentally stems from the shared roots and cultural heritage across the Straits - a natural resonance between cultures of the same origin. The dance drama draws inspiration from the renowned Song Dynasty masterpiece A Thousand Miles of Mountains and Rivers, using exquisite physical expression to depict the centuries-old crafts of quarrying, ink-making and scroll painting, vividly portraying the unique landscape aesthetics and spiritual essence of the Chinese nation. Without the need for extensive interpretation or deliberate explanation, audiences in Taiwan can naturally understand the scenery and cultural heritage conveyed through the stage's paintings.Many viewers from the Taiwan region admitted that a sincere and powerful sense of cultural belonging surged in their hearts as they watched the performance. This is a unique spiritual resonance shared by compatriots across the Straits. As the creators of the show stated, the deep resonance between the peoples across the Straits arises from our shared 5,000-year Chinese civilization, with a highly compatible aesthetic system and spiritual foundation. Previously, performances like the dance-play Dream of the Red Chamber and classic Yue opera My Grand View Garden touring Taiwan were all sold out. The market's enthusiasm repeatedly confirms that Chinese culture is a common language for compatriots on both sides - an innate, irreplaceable mark of national identity etched in our bones.Only This Green has gained immense popularity in Taiwan. From the elders to youngsters, from history and literature enthusiasts to ordinary residents, people of all generations and across social circles have spontaneously embraced this traditional Chinese aesthetic feast. Countless young people have followed clips online, organized group ticket purchases and shared their impressions on social media, allowing the millennia-old Chinese traditional aesthetics to garner more and more attention in Taiwan. People actively participate out of genuine appreciation, speaking from the heart about their longing and affection for traditional Chinese art and culture. Through full houses and enthusiastic participation, they express sincere yearning and love for Chinese cultural traditions - demonstrating the natural closeness and mutual resonance between the peoples on both sides of the Straits.Excellent Chinese traditional culture serves as a bridge to bring the hearts of compatriots closer and dissolve barriers and prejudices. Only This Green conveys authentic Chinese traditional aesthetics and national spirit through landscape brushwork and meticulous craftsmanship, returning to pure artistic expression that transcends regional differences and touches the heart. After watching the show, many Taiwan people expressed a stronger desire to explore the mainland's historical heritage and scenic landscapes firsthand, hoping to see A Thousand Miles of Mountains and Rivers scroll in person and looking forward to more high-quality Chinese cultural productions regularly entering Taiwan. Cultural exchanges always moisten everything silently - a performance, an ancient painting or an aesthetic resonance can bring compatriots closer. Immersive, scenario-based aesthetic experiences allow audience across the Straits to genuinely feel the cultural connection rooted in the same origin during their shared appreciation of Chinese traditions.A ticket to Only This Green embodies not only a top-tier stage performance, but also the unbreakable blood ties and shared cultural identity of compatriots across the Straits. No matter how wide the Straits may be, it cannot sever the enduring Chinese cultural heritage. No matter how distant the mountains and seas, they cannot block the sincere longing and desire of compatriots on both sides of the Straits to draw closer and reconnect. By continuously building bridges through culture and strengthening cultural bonds, fostering integration among the people, and forging a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, the cultural resonance across the Straits will ultimately converge into a gentle, lasting power - one that unites and propels compatriots across the Straits to move forward hand in hand.The author is a commentator on international affairs. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn