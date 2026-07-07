4 dead, 8 missing after torrential rain hits south China's Guangxi

Rescuers wade through floodwaters during rescue operations in Hengzhou of Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 6, 2026. Record-breaking rainfall and the ensuing floods in parts of Nanning, capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, have left four people dead and eight others missing as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press conference on flood prevention and disaster relief held in Nanning. Hengzhou City and Binyang County, both currently under the jurisdiction of Nanning, recently experienced rainfall that broke local 24-hour meteorological records. The reported casualties were all in Hengzhou. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Record-breaking rainfall and the ensuing floods in parts of Nanning, capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, have left four people dead and eight others missing as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press conference on flood prevention and disaster relief held in Nanning.Hengzhou City and Binyang County, both currently under the jurisdiction of Nanning, recently experienced rainfall that broke local 24-hour meteorological records. The reported casualties were all in Hengzhou.In Hengzhou, a total of 84,700 residents have been affected by the disaster, with 53,808 evacuated. The relocation of another 660 people requiring evacuation is underway. In Binyang County, 8,606 have been affected, and all 8,150 requiring evacuation have been relocated.Guangxi upgraded its flood alert to the highest-level red warning at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday.By 7:00 a.m., water levels at 70 monitoring stations on 55 rivers in Guangxi remained between 0.01 and 7.46 meters above warning levels, according to the regional hydrology center, which also warned that elevated water levels would persist in several river sections over the next 24 hours.The casualties and evacuations came as Typhoon Maysak brought torrential rains to most parts of Nanning between 8 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Monday.