China allocates funds to support disaster relief following landslide in Gansu

China's top economic planner said Tuesday that 30 million yuan (about 4.4 million US dollars) has been allocated in central natural disaster relief funds to support local relief and restoration work after a landslide struck a village in northwest China's Gansu Province.



The funds will be used to support the restoration and construction of infrastructure and public service facility, the National Development and Reform Commission said.



The landslide occurred at around 6:56 a.m. Tuesday in a village in Nanhe Township, Tanchang County, Longnan City, according to local authorities. A total of 33 people were buried beneath the debris.



The national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief has activated a Level-IV disaster relief emergency response following the incident.



Rescuers said 21 people had been pulled out as of 2:50 p.m., five of whom died despite treatment. All-out search and rescue operations are underway for the other 12 missing people.

