6 dead, 11 missing after torrential rains hit south China's Guangxi

Six people are dead and 11 others missing as of Tuesday evening after torrential rains triggered flooding in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities reported.



The torrential rains caused by Typhoon Maysak have affected 375,000 people across Guangxi and a total of 130,000 people have been evacuated from the affected areas, according to officials at a media conference.



Rescue operation is underway in Guangxi, with more than 8,000 people, over 1,700 vehicles and 5,700 boats deployed for search and rescue, as well as hazard removal.



Parts of the region are forecast to receive heavy rains for the next three days. At present, 341 reservoirs in the region are above their flood-limit water levels and 56 monitoring stations on 41 rivers in Guangxi are reporting water levels above warning thresholds.



Local authorities said they will continue to strengthen early warnings, resident relocation, and post-disaster recovery.

