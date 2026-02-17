China sends more disaster relief supplies to Guangxi

China has allocated more than 36,000 additional disaster relief items to south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Tuesday.



The items, including woven bags and rubber boats, were jointly allocated by the office of the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration.



Through an emergency supply mechanism involving government agencies and social organizations, about 40,000 additional items, including emergency food, lighting equipment, raincoats, rain boots and moisture-proof mats, have also been sent to Guangxi, while 160,000 central disaster relief items allocated earlier have arrived in disaster-hit areas.



The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters maintained a Level-II flood-control emergency response for Guangxi, the national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief maintained a Level-IV national disaster relief emergency response, and the Ministry of Emergency Management maintained a Level-III national geological disaster emergency response for the region.



China has a four-tier emergency response system, with level I being the most severe.



Six people are dead and 11 others missing as of Tuesday evening after torrential rains triggered flooding in Guangxi, local authorities reported.



The torrential rains caused by Typhoon Maysak have affected 375,000 people across Guangxi and a total of 130,000 people have been evacuated from the affected areas, according to officials at a media conference.

