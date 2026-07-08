China activates Level-IV geological disaster response after Gansu landslide

An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows rescuers working at the site of a landslide in a village in Nanhe Township, Tanchang County, Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. China's Ministry of Emergency Management activated a Level-IV national emergency response for geological disasters in northwest China's Gansu Province and dispatched a working team to guide rescue and relief efforts after a landslide struck a village on Tuesday, leaving multiple people buried and dead. The landslide occurred at around 6:56 a.m. in a village in Nanhe Township, Tanchang County, Longnan City, according to local authorities. (Photo: Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows rescuers working at the site of a landslide in a village in Nanhe Township, Tanchang County, Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)
Rescuers work at the site of a landslide in a village in Nanhe Township, Tanchang County, Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 7, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)
Rescuers work at the site of a landslide in a village in Nanhe Township, Tanchang County, Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 7, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)