Death toll rises to 21 in Gansu landslide as rescue effort concludes

latest news

A landslide in Dangchang county, Northwest China's Gansu Province, has killed 21 people, local authorities said on Wednesday. The disaster occurred at around 6:56 am on Tuesday in Renzang village, Nanhe township, trapping 33 people. Emergency, firefighting and public security teams were swiftly mobilized to carry out rescue efforts after the incident, according to the Xinhua News Agency.The Longnan municipal government held a press conference on Wednesday morning to brief the public on the latest developments. Search and rescue operations have completed, officials said. At the event, government officials and journalists stood for a moment of silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the disaster.Global Times