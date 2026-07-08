Another 5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Southwest China's Sichuan hours after earlier quake

Photo: CCTV

Another 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Gaoxian county in Southwest China's Sichuan Province at 10:08 am on Wednesday, hours after an earthquake of the same magnitude hit the county, according to China Earthquake Networks Center.The China Earthquake Administration activated a Level III emergency response after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Gaoxian county at 6:12 am on Wednesday, which has left two people with minor injuries.As of Tuesday morning, the previous earthquake had left two people with minor injuries, according to Xinhua. One was taken to the local health center for treatment, whileFollowing the earthquake, Sichuan Earthquake Agency has dispatched a working team to the quake-hit area to assist local authorities with emergency response efforts, according to the China Earthquake Administration.Wang Kun, the director of the administration, instructed relevant agencies to strengthen seismic monitoring, tracking and assessment, conduct joint consultations, and promptly report developments.According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, a total of eight earthquakes struck Gaoxian between about 4 am and 6 am on Wednesday, with the strongest measuring a magnitude of 5.0. Many netizens said the tremors were strongly felt in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan.Global Times