China, Nordic countries agree to strengthen dialogue on global AI governance: spokesperson

Both China and four Nordic countries pay high attention to the development and governance of AI, and the two sides agreed to strengthen dialogue on global AI governance and explore rules on collective governance, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.



Mao made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked for information about Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway from July 2 to 7.



"The four countries are a powerhouse for scientific and technological innovation. China welcomes businesses from both sides to leverage their respective advantages and pool strength for coordination so as to deliver more for our people with innovation outcomes," Mao said, adding that the four countries appreciated the principles put forward by China, namely people-centered approach, AI for good, fairness, inclusiveness and collaborative governance.



During the trip, Wang held talks with his counterparts and had friendly exchanges with leaders of the four countries. The two sides agreed to carry forward traditional friendship, maintain high-level exchanges, step up strategic communication, expand comprehensive cooperation, and strive for new development in bilateral ties, Mao said.



Wang welcomed businesses from the four countries to walk into the "fitness club" of the Chinese market to build their strength and share in the opportunities offered by China's mega market, complete industrial chains, and diversified application scenarios. The four countries welcomed more constructive economic and trade dialogues between China and Europe, and supported the effort of properly handling economic and trade frictions, seeking win-win solutions, and achieving substantive outcomes, Mao said.



The four countries agreed to work with China to strengthen multilateral communication and collaboration, safeguard the authority and the role of the UN, and work for a more just and equitable global governance system, she added.

