‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces' acts of splitting the nation will be firmly punished: mainland spokesperson on DPP’s smear of the Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office







In response to Taiwan authorities' smear on the Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office said that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities, driven by their inherent pursuit of "Taiwan independence" and political interests, are attempting to erase and distort Taiwan compatriots' identification with the Chinese nation. Their repeated baseless attacks and smears against the law are aimed at fabricating excuses for betraying the nation, splitting the country, undermining cross-Straits relations and restricting exchanges across the Taiwan Straits.The Law on the Promotion of Ethnic Unity and Progress has taken effect. However, the Taiwan local authorities claimed the law is a "unification law" packaged under the guise of ethnic unity, linking "national reunification" with "ethnic unity," and reflects a new stage in the Party's "legal warfare" aimed at forcing unification with Taiwan, shifting from opposing "Taiwan independence" to promoting unification by coercive means.In response, Chen said the Law on the Promotion of Ethnic Unity and Progress clearly stipulates the use of the rule of law to prevent and combat illegal activities related to ethnic affairs. It is based on China's national conditions, consistent with legal principles, and in line with international practices. It is a just and necessary measure to safeguard national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.No matter what tactics the DPP authorities use, they cannot change the fact that both sides of the Taiwan Straits belong to one China, nor can they sever the blood ties and deep affection shared by Chinese people on both sides of the Straits, erase the Chinese cultural imprint among Taiwan society and its people, or stop the historical trend that China will ultimately achieve and must achieve reunification, said Chen.He noted that if "Taiwan independence" forces dare to carry out acts that split the nation and undermine ethnic unity, we will resolutely punish them in accordance with the law.Global Times