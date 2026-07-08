The China Institute for Marine Affairs under China's Ministry of Natural Resources releases a report titled Historical and Legal Critique of the Philippines' Territorial Claims in the South China Sea on July 8, 2026. Photo: Hu Yuwei/GT



Persistent misreading and historical distortion

The China Institute for Marine Affairs under China's Ministry of Natural Resources releases a report titled Historical and Legal Critique of the Philippines' Territorial Claims in the South China Sea on July 8, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of China Institute for Marine Affairs

Public opinion manipulation and harmful effects