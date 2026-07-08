China allocates 50 mln yuan for disaster relief in Hubei, Gansu

China's Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Emergency Management on Wednesday allocated 50 million yuan (about 7.34 million US dollars) in central natural disaster relief funds to support emergency rescue and relief work in Hubei and Gansu provinces.



Central China's Hubei Province was recently hit by rare tornadoes, while a landslide occurred in Tanchang County, northwest China's Gansu Province, causing casualties and property losses.



Of the total, 20 million yuan will go to Hubei to support the relocation and resettlement of affected residents and the restoration and reconstruction of damaged homes, while 30 million yuan will be used in Gansu for search and rescue, evacuation, emergency geological disaster response, and checks for potential secondary disaster risks.



China is facing a severe and complex flood-control situation, the Ministry of Finance said, adding that it will closely monitor disaster developments and strengthen funding support for local prevention and relief efforts.

