Chinese scientists turn farm waste into high-value biochar in green tech breakthrough

Chinese researchers have developed a breakthrough technology for the efficient large-scale production of biochar from agricultural and forestry biomass, an achievement officially recognized by an expert panel.



The technology, developed by the Institute of Environment under the Hefei Comprehensive National Science Center after more than a decade of research, enables the conversion of biomass into high-value biochar through a one-step catalytic dry process, Science and Technology Daily reported on Wednesday.



This breakthrough marks a major step toward transforming agricultural waste into a valuable resource, supporting both environmental sustainability and industrial upgrading.



"China is a major agricultural country with abundant biomass resources. Our goal is to upgrade these resources into high-value applications that can replace fossil fuels while supporting the nation's carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals," said Xing Xianjun, the project leader and deputy director of the institute, which is based in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province.



The newly developed technology addresses key bottlenecks that have long plagued traditional biochar production, such as low yield, poor quality, high energy consumption and environmental pollution. A single high-pressure carbonization unit can now produce over 50,000 tonnes of biochar annually, said Xing, adding that the technology has been deployed in multiple cities, generating substantial economic, social and environmental benefits.



Biochar, a carbon-rich material produced by heating biomass in an oxygen-limited environment, has multiple applications with significant economic value. In agriculture, it can be applied to soil to improve crop yields by enhancing nutrient retention and soil structure.



The research team has also developed functional biochar-based materials for applications in energy storage, environmental adsorption and catalysis.



A project to produce green aviation fuel from biochar is currently advancing rapidly in the city of Bozhou in Anhui Province, according to Xing.

