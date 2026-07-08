More than 100 animals washed away from Guangxi zoo in Typhoon Maysak floods, 3 lions killed: zoo operator

Photo: Screenshot from Sina Weibo

More than 100 animals of over 20 species, including zebras and sika deer, have gone missing after being washed away from a zoo in Guigang, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, during floods triggered by Typhoon Maysak. Three lions at the zoo were also killed in the flooding. The zoo is continuing search efforts and has appealed to netizens for help in locating the missing animals, the Global Times learned from the zoo on Wednesday.The missing herbivorous animals washed away in the floods include sika deer, alpacas, miniature horses, swans, peacocks, miniature pigs and coypus, Wang Liyuan, the zoo's operator, told the Global Times.One sika deer was rescued from a lake by local villagers on Wednesday, according to Wang.In addition, the male of the pair of zebras in the zoo has been found dead and the female one has been spotted alive by local villagers but zoo staffers have been unable to locate it.Apart from the three lions that died, other wild beasts such as brown bears and wolves in the beast zone were safe but in poor condition after nearly drowning in the flood, according to Wang."I tried to feed them pork, but they did not have much of an appetite last night," Wang said.Wang estimated that the economic loss from the dead lions and missing animals, as well as the damaged zoo facilities amounted to more than 4 million yuan ($588,520). She appealed to netizens for help in locating the missing animals.The zoo is continuing efforts to locate the missing animals and has urged residents not to approach any animals they find, but to contact the zoo for safe handling, Wang said.