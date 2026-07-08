Irish diplomats share insights on bilateral trade exchange, cultural resonance

Nicholas O'Brien, ambassador of Ireland to China (center), and children chorus members pose for a group picture after the opening performance on July 4, 2026. Photo: Dong Feng/GT

Walking into the Embassy of Ireland in China, one can see banners of Irish writers including George Bernard Shaw, Eva Gore-Booth, William Butler Yeats and Seamus Heaney, and their famous quotes. This is also the event venue for the "Discovering Ireland" open day held on July 4-5 to celebrate the charm, culture and beauty of the country.In the yard, poetry reading, children's chorus, Irish foods and beverages were displayed alongside local music. Irish Ambassador to China Nicholas O'Brien delivered opening remarks for the event, saying that despite differences in scale and geographical distance, Ireland and China have strong cultural ties that forge a bond between the two countries."We both are home to ancient civilizations that date back over 5,000 years and we both share a deep respect for community, family and tradition. Many Chinese companies have made Ireland their European base, and many Irish companies are here in China," he said.China is Ireland's largest trading partner in Asia and the last decade has seen a significant growth in economic ties and people-to-people contacts. Discovering Ireland is a tangible reflection of this relationship, said O'Brien.The ambassador welcomed visitors with Céad Míle Fáilte, a phrase in Irish, which means "One Hundred Thousand Welcomes."Irish people's pride for their literature and poetic tradition can also be seen at the embassy's reading corner, where visitors can spend a moment with an Irish classic.Deputy Head of the Mission, Barry Mulligan, recalled the Chinese parable of the "blind men and the elephant" to express his willingness to truly understand China. "One cannot look at just a single point or dimension, I look forward to continuing to explore all that China has to offer," Mulligan said.One might expect a diplomat to refer to history books or policy white papers, but "I must confess that recently, a part of my cultural immersion has come from a slightly different screen. I have been spending my downtime playing the Chinese game Black Myth: Wukong," he said.Nothing quite teaches one the intricate depths of classical Chinese mythology, the epic scale of Journey to the West, or the value of sheer, stubborn resilience quite like getting repeatedly battered by a giant, mythological yaoguai or demons while armed only with a staff! It is a brilliant window into the folklore that shapes so much of the cultural mindset in China, according to Mulligan."Beyond gaming, watching the sci-fi blockbuster The Wandering Earth gave me a brilliant sense of China's forward-looking, collective problem-solving mentality, while reading Peter Hessler's 'River Town' [Two Years on the Yangtze,] helped provide a fantastic ground-level view of the Chinese society," he shared.With direct flights from Beijing and Shanghai to Dublin, it is now easier than ever for Chinese and Irish travelers to explore each other's homeland. And Mulligan also gave some cultural tips to Chinese travelers who want to make a trip to Ireland. He suggested a mix of the classics and the contemporary voices that show them what Ireland looks like today:"Dubliners" by James Joyce is an accessible collection of short stories, and an ideal starting point for those who would like to understand the historic heartbeat of Irish capital."Normal People" by Sally Rooney is for people to understand modern, contemporary Ireland and the social dynamics of Irish current generation."100 Poems" by Seamus Heaney is recommended because one cannot visit Ireland without a bit of poetry. Heaney's work will make travelers appreciate the bogs, the persistent rain, and the rugged landscape in a way that feels almost magical, Mulligan told the Global Times.