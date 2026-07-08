China activates flood, typhoon emergency response for Zhejiang, Fujian

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Wednesday activated a Level-IV emergency response for flood control and typhoon prevention in the provinces of Zhejiang and Fujian, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.



The headquarters will upgrade or adjust the emergency response in accordance with the development of the typhoon, the ministry said.



According to meteorological forecasts, the center of Super Typhoon Bavi was located over waters about 1,490 kilometers southeast of Keelung, Taiwan, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.



The typhoon is forecast to move westward before turning northwestward at a speed of around 15 to 20 km per hour, and may make landfall along the coast between Fuqing in Fujian Province and Wenling in Zhejiang Province on Saturday night, as either a strong typhoon or a typhoon.

