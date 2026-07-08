China allocates disaster relief supplies to Hubei

China has dispatched 20,000 pieces of disaster relief supplies to the central province of Hubei after it was hit by gales and thunderstorms, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) said Wednesday.



The items, including folding beds, summer quilts, towel blankets, moisture-proof mats, folding tables and chairs, and family emergency kits, were jointly allocated by the office of the national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief, the MEM, and the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration.



The supplies will support local authorities in resettling affected residents, providing relief assistance, and ensuring their basic living needs are met, according to the MEM.



Through an emergency supply mechanism involving government agencies and social organizations, China has also coordinated the delivery of 40,000 additional relief items to disaster-hit areas, including family relief kits, outdoor jackets, emergency food, drinking water and hot meals.



Efforts have also been made to support the reconstruction of damaged schools in the disaster-hit areas, and to coordinate resettlement, relief and post-disaster reconstruction work.

