China ready to cooperate with Thailand, Mekong nations on ecological environmental protection: FM

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Thailand and other Mekong River countries on water resources and ecological environmental protection Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday. She also voiced support for Thailand and Myanmar to enhance communication and coordination, conduct investigations in an objective, scientific and responsible manner, and resolve the issue through friendly consultation.Mao made the remarks when asked to comment that some Thai citizens gathered at the Chinese Embassy and consulates in Thailand to protest heavy metal pollution in a tributary of the Mekong River.In a statement released by the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, it said that China will accelerate joint investigations with Thailand and Myanmar on this issue.Global Times