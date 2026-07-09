China issues circular to strengthen flood control, drought relief efforts

China has issued a circular outlining comprehensive measures to strengthen flood control, drought relief, emergency rescue and disaster response as parts of the country were hit by natural disasters.



The circular, jointly issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council, calls on local authorities and government departments to fully recognize the increasingly extreme and complex nature of flood and drought disasters and adopt both bottom-line and worst-case-scenario thinking.



It calls for strengthening accountability at all levels, with local governments, industry regulators and relevant organizations required to fulfill their respective responsibilities for disaster prevention and response.



According to the circular, protecting people's lives must remain the top priority. Authorities are urged to improve the accuracy of weather forecasting and early warning systems. Early warning information should be delivered promptly to local officials and at-risk residents through an effective emergency notification and feedback mechanism.



The circular also requires targeted evacuation plans for high-risk locations. Vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, pregnant women and people with disabilities, should be relocated in advance whenever necessary.



To reduce flood risks, the document calls for coordinated management of major river basins and scientific operation of key flood-control infrastructure.



Authorities are instructed to step up inspections of critical infrastructure, including transport facilities with steep slopes, bridges and riverside sections, as well as urban lifeline systems such as underground pipelines and low-lying utility facilities. Major national infrastructure projects, including the South-to-North Water Diversion Project and the West-to-East Gas Pipeline, are required to strengthen flood prevention measures to ensure safe operations during the flood season.



The circular emphasizes the need to improve emergency preparedness by pre-positioning rescue personnel, equipment and relief supplies, and strengthening emergency logistics and deployment capabilities.



The document also urges authorities to provide timely disaster relief, allocate relief funds promptly, expedite advance insurance compensation where applicable, and ensure that the basic living needs of affected residents are met.



It calls for directing more resources and professional support to the grassroots level, improving local capabilities in disaster risk assessment, emergency planning and drills, strengthening training for local officials, and encouraging public participation in identifying potential hazards. Public awareness campaigns and emergency evacuation exercises should also be expanded to enhance disaster preparedness.



The circular further requires strict discipline during the flood season, including around-the-clock duty rosters, strengthened staffing for critical positions, joint emergency duty arrangements when necessary, and timely reporting of major casualties, dangerous situations and disaster developments to ensure rapid and effective emergency response.

