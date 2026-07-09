Beijing issues first orange rainstorm alert this year

At 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Beijing meteorological observatory issued an orange alert for rainstorms, the city's first orange-level warning since the onset of the 2026 flood season.



At the same time, the Beijing flood control office activated a Level-II flood control emergency response.



The alert forecasts heavy rainfall across the city from 2:00 p.m. on Friday to 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, with torrential rains expected in districts including Huairou, Miyun, Pinggu, Shunyi and Fangshan. Hourly precipitation in some areas is expected to exceed 70 millimeters, while cumulative rainfall over 24 hours could reach more than 150 millimeters.



The alert warns of high meteorological risks in mountainous and hilly areas, as well as waterlogging in low-lying areas. Residents are urged to take precautions.



Flood control authorities have advised the public to minimize outdoor activities, stay tuned to updated weather alerts and advisory information, and to use public transportation. Enterprises and public institutions are encouraged to adopt flexible work arrangements or stagger commuting hours. Schools should suspend classes, offline training and field teaching activities based on actual conditions.



The public has been warned against visiting scenic spots involving mountains or watercourses, underground commercial facilities, or areas prone to geological hazards, and to stay away from rivers and channels.



According to the alert, all outdoor activities, operations and construction work should be suspended.



China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

