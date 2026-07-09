China upgrades emergency response to Typhoon Bavi

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Thursday upgraded its emergency response for flood and typhoon control from Level IV to Level III in response to Typhoon Bavi.



The center of Super Typhoon Bavi was located over waters about 1,030 kilometers southeast of Keelung, Taiwan, at 2 p.m. Thursday, meteorological authorities said.



According to meteorological forecasts, the typhoon is expected to make landfall on or brush past the northern coast of Taiwan during the daytime on Saturday, then make landfall along the coast between Fuqing in Fujian Province and Wenling in Zhejiang Province on Saturday night. It is expected to make landfall as either a super typhoon or a severe typhoon.



The headquarters said it will adjust the emergency response in light of the typhoon's development.

