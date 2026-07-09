China raises national disaster response level for flood-hit Guangxi

China's national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief on Thursday raised its national disaster response level to Level III in response to severe flooding in the cities of Nanning and Guigang in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



A joint working team comprising officials from relevant departments has been dispatched to the disaster-hit areas to inspect the situation and assist local authorities in resettling affected residents and carrying out post-disaster recovery efforts, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.



Floods triggered recently by rounds of torrential rains have left 39 people dead and nine reportedly missing in Guangxi, local authorities said on Thursday.

