BRI financial cooperation between China and Latin America to focus on boosting local currency usage: Brazilian scholar

A street view in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 6, 2026 Photo: VCG

To date, a total of 24 Latin American countries have joined the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). And BRI should be seen as a platform that enhances ties between Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) and China in a number of aspects.Take financing as an example. Financing is fundamental to development, as it provides additional resources without subjecting the countries of the region to conditionalities that go beyond the economic sphere, such as changes in the political and regulatory systems, imposed by the US and Washington-controlled institutions such as the IMF, the World Bank, and the Inter-American Development Bank.In this context, it is crucial to expand options for balance-of-payments support, as demonstrated by the renewed currency swap arrangements between the governments of Argentina and China. In fact, Argentina's difficult situation would have been far more severe without China's support. From a monetary perspective, the growing use of the Chinese yuan in commercial contracts is noteworthy, as it reduces transaction costs and shortens settlement times - a trend already evident in Brazil-China trade.Recently, the Brazilian government negotiated with China the issuance of public debt bonds denominated in yuan, known as "Panda Bonds." This move aims to diversify Brazil's debt financing sources and reduce its vulnerability to US political and economic volatility. Finally, developments within BRICS+ group deserve close attention, as discussions advance on establishing monetary arrangements using local currencies and payment systems that can circumvent Western hegemony and the SWIFT system.

Marcos Cordeiro Pires Photo: Courtesy of Marcos Cordeiro Pires

