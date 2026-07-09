Death toll from shoe factory fire in E.China's Fujian rises to 28, media reports

Photo: CCTV News

Death toll from the shoe factory fire in East China's Fujian has risen to 28, Xinhua reported. The blaze broke out around noon on Thursday, causing major casualties.A total of 183 firefighters and 35 fire engines were sent to the scene. As of now, the open flames have now been extinguished, and the exact cause is still under investigation. Firefighters said that a large amount of clutter had been piled up in the factory building's stairwells, severely hampering firefighting efforts and hindering rescue operations, according to China Central Television (CCTV) News in its latest coverage of the development.Earlier, firefighters rushed to the factory of the Huiteng Shoe Industry Co., Ltd in Chendai town shortly after the fire, but as of 3:20 pm on Thursday, rescuers were still unable to enter the burning building as operations to extinguish the blaze and locate missing individuals continued, Xinhua reported.According to a report from CCTV News, the fire has resulted in casualties. And following the incident, China's Ministry of Emergency Management has demanded that all resources be mobilized to extinguish the fire, immediately verify the casualty situation, and make effort to rescue those still trapped while providing urgent medical treatment to the injured.Jinjiang is one of China's leading footwear manufacturing hubs and the world's production base for sports shoes. According to official records, Jinjiang's footwear and apparel industry generated an annual output value exceeding 250 billion yuan ($36.74 billion) in 2024, with annual sports shoe production surpassing 1.2 billion pairs — accounting for 20 percent of global output.The city is home to more than 7,000 footwear manufacturers and upstream and downstream supporting enterprises, forming a complete industrial chain and production ecosystem.