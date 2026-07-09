Chinese female commentators find their voice at the World Cup

Football commentators Liu Chang (left) and Wu Tong (right) Photos: Courtesy of Liu and Wu

When football fans recall a World Cup, they often remember the goals, the celebrations and the voices that guided them through those moments.For Chinese viewers following this summer's tournament, two voices that stood out came from Liu Chang and Wu Tong, whose broadcasts on Rednote have attracted attention from fans across the country.But their journeys are not simply about breaking into football commentary.Behind the microphone, their careers have been built on the same foundation required of any professional commentator: deep knowledge of football, careful preparation and the ability to explain the unpredictable rhythm of a match in real time."The essence of commentary is serving the match to the audience," Wu told the Global Times. "It is about accurately explaining what is happening and following the rhythm of the game."Liu noted that commentary requires more than speaking skills."The eyes see the livestream first. Then your mind connects your knowledge with what is happening. After recognizing it, you quickly turn it into words," she explained.

Football commentators Liu Chang (left) and Wu Tong (right) Photos: Courtesy of Liu and Wu

Neither Liu nor Wu originally planned to become football commentators.Liu entered the profession through an unexpected opportunity while working as a football reporter and presenter. When a commentator was suddenly unable to continue, she was given the chance to step behind the microphone.She still remembers the uncertainty of her first time behind the microphone, when football knowledge had to be transformed instantly into spoken words.Wu's connection with football began earlier. Her experience as a fan became the foundation for a career that allowed her to describe the sport she had long followed.Her opportunity came after producing a campus sports program, where her passion and knowledge of the game attracted attention.A football match typically lasts 90 minutes, but preparation starts long before kickoff.The challenge becomes even greater at a World Cup, where commentators must quickly understand the dozens of teams, including those with limited international exposure."Before the World Cup officially started, we went through all 48 teams, especially teams that were difficult to find information about during qualifying phase. We needed to understand all of them," Liu said.For less familiar teams, they searched for matches, studied player backgrounds and built notes that could be updated throughout the tournament.Although Liu and Wu are often mentioned together recently, they have developed different commentary styles.Liu said Wu's strength lies in storytelling and detailed preparation, while Wu sees Liu as a commentator who excels at quick reactions and clear explanations. Both have studied experienced broadcasters while developing their own voices.Liu said she has learned from senior commentators including Zhan Jun, Yan Qiang, Su Dong and Sun Lei, as well as British female commentator Pien Meulensteen. But she noted learning does not mean copying."We look at other senior commentators' strengths and learn from them, but not everything is suitable for us," Liu said.Liu and Wu first became familiar with each other partly because female football commentators remain a relatively small professional community. Their early conversations were almost entirely about football.Over time, their relationship developed from professional exchanges into friendship. They began sharing experiences and supporting each other through challenges.Wu described their relationship as one of "mutual encouragement, support and growth."For Liu, having someone who understands the profession is valuable."When you encounter difficulties, sometimes looking inward does not give you the answer," she said. "You need solutions from people who understand the same working environment."

Athletes from team England walk across the field during the Round of 32 match between England and DR Congo at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo: IC

Social media has changed the relationship between commentators and fans, with every broadcast receiving immediate feedback.Liu recalled that the pressure increased when she moved from smaller matches to major events."When you commentate bigger matches, the amount of feedback is completely different," she said.Some criticism, she noted, came because audiences were not accustomed to female commentators. She said, however, that useful feedback can improve performance."If someone points out a mistake I really made, I am grateful because it helps me review and avoid repeating it," Liu said.Wu experienced a similar process. Early in her career, criticism could create self-doubt, but she gradually learned to focus on constructive suggestions."Sometimes because we work late at night, we may make mistakes without noticing," she said. "If viewers point out details, I will reflect on whether they are right."Both have also witnessed changes in football audiences. Liu said social media has transformed how fans discuss matches, while Wu said younger fans are becoming active participants."They are not only information receivers," she said. "They are also content producers."The World Cup may provide football's biggest stage, but Liu and Wu emphasize that commentary is built through years of less visible work.For young people hoping to enter the profession, Liu noted that passion is necessary but not all that is needed."Before becoming World Cup commentators, we had already commentated many, many matches," she said.Wu shares the same belief."Passion is the starting point, but it is not everything," she said. "You need patience to build your knowledge and maintain enthusiasm for the sport."The World Cup may have introduced Liu and Wu to a wider audience, but neither sees the tournament as a destination. For them, every match, whether watched by millions or only a few, remains another chance to understand football and tell its story.