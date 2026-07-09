China dispatches 50,000 relief items to Zhejiang, Fujian for typhoon response

China has dispatched 50,000 pieces of disaster relief supplies to Zhejiang and Fujian provinces to support local typhoon response work, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) said Thursday.



The items, including folding beds, summer quilts and family emergency kits, were jointly allocated by the office of the national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief, the MEM, and the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration.



The supplies will support the two provincial authorities in evacuating and resettling residents and providing relief assistance, as part of efforts to prepare for Typhoon Bavi, the ninth typhoon of this year, according to the ministry.

