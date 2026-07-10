28 confirmed dead in Fujian shoe factory fire as rescue operations conclude, investigation launched

Local officials observe a moment of silence for the victims of a fire at a shoe factory at a press conference in Quanzhou, East China's Fujian Province, on July 10, 2026. Photo: chinanews.com

The search-and-rescue operation at the site of a fire at a shoe factory in Jinjiang, Quanzhou, East China's Fujian Province, has basically concluded, with 28 fatalities confirmed, local officials said at a press conference on Friday morning.Before the press conference began, attendees observed a moment of silence for the victims. Quanzhou Mayor Cai Zhansheng also bowed to express his condolences and apology over the tragedy.The fire broke out at the factory building of Huiteng Shoes Co in Jiangtou village, Chendai township at 12:04 pm on Thursday. More than 500 professional rescuers from firefighting, medical, emergency response, police and housing departments were dispatched, rescuing 213 people from the site. Two of them later died in hospital, while 26 missing people were confirmed dead after search operations, officials said at the press conference.Rescue efforts were basically completed by 12:35 am on Friday, with authorities now focusing on post-disaster arrangements and support for affected families.Fujian provincial authorities have established an investigation team to determine the cause of the fire as soon as possible and pursue accountability. Legal measures have been taken against the company's head and other responsible individuals, Cai said at the press conference."This accident resulted in heavy casualties, the cost has been devastating, and the lesson learned is profound," Cai said, vowing to launch a city-wide, comprehensive campaign to identify and rectify workplace safety hazards, ensure the meticulous implementation of safety measures, resolutely eliminate risks, prevent the recurrence of similar accidents, and effectively safeguard the lives and property of the people.Global Times