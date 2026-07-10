China will never accept any claims or actions predicated on ‘South China Sea arbitration’: FM

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

China has stated repeatedly that the so-called award on the South China Sea arbitration is illegal, invalid, and has no binding force, and China neither accepts nor recognizes it, nor will it accept any claims or actions predicated on the so-called award, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday in response to a question on the so-called "arbitration."Mao said that the formulation of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) is an important step to implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and represents an important consensus between China and ASEAN countries.China is committed to working with ASEAN countries to accelerate consultations and reach the COC at an early date, so as to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea, Mao added.The so-called "award" has nothing to do with the COC, Mao said, urging the Philippine side not to use the so-called "award" to create obstacles for the conclusion of the COC.Global Times