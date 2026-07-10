FM rejects ‘China Squeeze’ narrative, saying China and Global South countries are always companions

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

The "China Squeeze" is clearly inconsistent with the facts, and I believe countries of the Global South would not endorse this narrative either, Mao Ning, a spokesperson from China's Foreign Ministry, told a press conference on Friday, noting that on the journey of jointly realizing modernization, China and Global South countries have always been fellow travelers.Mao made the remarks when commenting on a question that some international media outlets have published articles introducing the concept of "China Squeeze," claiming that China's manufacturing capabilities not only impact Western countries but also encroach upon the industrialization development space of Global South countries.Mao noted that as a member of the Global South family, China has always shared its experience without reservation to help Global South countries achieve development."Through effective infrastructure development, investment, and technological cooperation, China helps Southern countries strengthen their capacity for independent development. By opening its market, China supports Global South countries in expanding exports of high-quality products to China, enabling trade revenues to further drive their industrial growth. Through accessible and affordable green products, China assists Southern countries in optimizing resource allocation and accelerating industrial transformation and upgrading," the spokesperson said.The greatness of a major country lies in its benefit to the world. China will continue to provide opportunities for the world through its own development and achieve common prosperity, Mao said.Global Times