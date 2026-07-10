Xi calls on China, DPRK to keep advancing socialist cause, modernization

China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) should ensure that the development of bilateral relations always helps consolidate their respective socialist causes and promote their modernization drives, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.



Xi made the remarks when meeting with Pak Thae Song, premier of the Cabinet of the DPRK, in Beijing. Pak is also a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and vice president of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK.



While the current international situation is volatile and intertwined, Xi said, China and the DPRK should maintain strategic resolve, enhance strategic confidence, and accelerate the implementation of the consensus reached by him and General Secretary Kim Jong Un, ensuring that the relations between the two parties and the two countries keep pace with the times.

