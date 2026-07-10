Shein's Hong Kong IPO gets green light from China’s securities regulator

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China's securities regulator has confirmed the filing materials for fast-fashion retailer Shein 's planned offshore listing, according to a notice on the China Securities Regulatory Commission's (CSRC) website on Friday.According to the notice issued by the CSRC's Department of International Cooperation, the filing materials submitted by Shein through its domestic operating entity, Guangzhou SHEIN International Import & Export Co, have been received. The company plans to issue no more than 341,613,000 overseas-listed ordinary shares and list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.The CSRC stated that if any major developments occur between the date of the notice and the completion of the offshore offering and listing, Shein must report them through the regulator's overseas listing filing system in accordance with applicable rules for domestic companies seeking offshore listings.The company is also required to submit a report on the issuance and listing results within 15 business days after completing the offshore listing, according to the notice.The regulator added that Shein must strictly fulfill commitments related to requirements raised by the NDRC and the Ministry of Commerce, and comply with relevant laws, regulations, and rules in both China and the overseas market throughout the listing process.According to the notice, if Shein does not complete the offshore listing within 12 months of the filing confirmation, it must update its filing materials before continuing the process.The CSRC emphasized that the notice only confirms the filing information for the company's offshore listing and does not constitute a judgment or guarantee regarding the investment value of Shein's securities or investors' returns. It also does not represent any assurance regarding the authenticity, accuracy, or completeness of the filing materials.Shein, a fast-fashion retailer founded in China and now headquartered in Singapore, has been widely reported to be pursuing a Hong Kong listing. The company has waited a year for the green light from Beijing for its initial public offering, according to Reuters reports.Global Times