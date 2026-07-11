CCG opens vessels to public, showcasing domestically designed and built Lingshan featuring long endurance and excellent seaworthiness

Lingshan vessel Photo: CCTV

Vessel open day events and national defense education activities were held simultaneously in four cities on Friday to mark the fifth anniversary of the implementation of China's Coast Guard Law, with the domestically designed and built Lingshan, -- featuring long endurance, excellent seaworthiness, integrated multi-dimensional operational capabilities, and a helicopter deck capable of accommodating multiple helicopter types, -- emergeding as a highlight, CCTV News reported on Saturday.According to CCTV News, events were held simultaneously held in Tianjin, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Haikou. A total of eight law enforcement vessels were opened to the public, including the Lingshan, Liaowang and Sanhe, which were showcased in Tianjin.A highlight of the open ship event was the Lingshan, a new-generation CCG law enforcement vessel independently designed and built by China. With outstanding overall performance, long endurance, excellent seaworthiness and integrated multi-dimensional operational capabilities, the vessel is capable of carrying out maritime rights protection and law enforcement missions around the clock and across all sea areas.Wang Xianglin, a CCG officer, said the vessel's water cannon features full-range targeting, a long operating range, high water pressure and precise control. As a key non-lethal law enforcement tool, it serves both as an enforcement device and as firefighting and lifesaving equipment, per CCTV News.It can be used to lawfully drive awayexpel vessels engaged in maritime infringements and stop illegal activities, while also assisting in rescuing ships on fire at sea, containing fires caused by fuel spills, and helping ensure personnel safety, Wang said.The Lingshan is equipped with several new-generation high-speed law enforcement boats, primarily used for boarding and control operations, law enforcement inspections, maritime search and rescue, and casualty evacuation. Compared with earlier-generation CCG boats, they feature comprehensive upgrades in propulsion, endurance and personnel capacity.Jiang Shoucheng, another CCG officer, said the boats are constructed from fiberglass. The boats on the port and starboard sides are launched and recovered using hydraulic davits, while the stern boat is deployed and retrieved via a stern slipway.In addition, the Lingshan features a helicopter deck capable of accommodating multiple types of helicopters types, enabling coordinated ship-helicopter operations and integrated sea-air patrols. The vVessels of this class haves gradually been deployed in routine maritime rights protection and law enforcement missions in waters around the Diaoyu Dao and Huangyan Dao, becoming an important assets forf the CCG in safeguarding the country's sovereignty, security and maritime rights and interests.Notably, in January this year, a vessel of the same class was used by the China Coast Guard to rescue 17 Filipino crew members in waters around Huangyan Dao before transferring them to the Philippine side.A visitor said that most of his previous impressions of the CCG had come from news reports. "This firsthand visit gave me a real sense of the challenges they face in safeguarding China's maritime rights and enforcing the law at sea. It also helped me gain a deeper understanding of the protection of maritime rights and the coast guard's law enforcement duties," he said.At the interactive exhibition area, CCG officers engaged visitors through quiz games, semaphore flag demonstrations and seamanship displays, attracting large crowds. By taking part in the activities, young visitors gained a firsthand understanding of maritime knowledge and the responsibilities of the CCG, per CCTV News.