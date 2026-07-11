China allocates 40 mln yuan for typhoon relief in Fujian, Zhejiang

Fishermen are evacuated to the land in Shacheng Town of Fuding, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 11, 2026. Fujian has maintained its Level II typhoon emergency response and activated a Level III flood control emergency response as Typhoon Bavi nears China's east coast on Saturday. Local officials have implemented precautionary measures to prevent the Typhoon Bavi, including evacuating residents and inspecting geological hazard sites. Temporary shelters were fully stocked with supplies and medical resources. (Photo: Xinhua)

China's Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management have jointly allocated 40 million yuan (about 5.88 million U.S. dollars) in central natural disaster relief funds to support emergency rescue and disaster relief efforts in Fujian and Zhejiang provinces following the impact of Typhoon Bavi.The powerful typhoon has brought torrential rainfall to parts of China's eastern coastal regions, triggering severe flooding and other disaster-related emergencies.The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has activated a Level II national emergency response for flood and typhoon control in Fujian and Zhejiang.According to the Ministry of Finance, the funds will be used to support emergency flood control and typhoon response operations, with priority given to the evacuation and relocation of affected residents, emergency measures to eliminate immediate safety hazards, inspections and remediation of potential secondary disasters, and other urgent disaster relief efforts.Bavi, the ninth typhoon of the year, is expected to make landfall along the coast between Sanmen and Cangnan in east China's Zhejiang Province in the early hours of Sunday. After landfall, it is forecast to move northwestward and then shift toward a more northerly direction.