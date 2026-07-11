Beijing activates highest flood control emergency reponse in 9 districts

Photo: VCG

Nine districts in Beijing activated a Level-I emergency response for flood control on Saturday afternoon after a red alert for torrential rain was issued for these regions.Downpours are forecast to batter the districts of Fangshan, Pinggu, Miyun, Huairou, Mentougou, Fengtai, Daxing, Tongzhou and Shunyi, mostly in the suburbs, from 7 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Beijing Meteorological Observatory. Some areas are expected to receive more than 150 mm of rain within six hours or over 200 mm within 24 hours.The municipal emergency management office warned of a high risk of flooding in medium and small rivers, flash floods and geological hazards in mountainous and hilly areas, as well as waterlogging in low-lying areas.As authorities intensified flood control efforts, around 104,000 people across the city had been relocated as of 4 p.m. Saturday. In addition, 73 elderly care facilities were temporarily closed, with 1,902 elderly people evacuated, according to the office of the Beijing municipal flood control and drought relief headquarters.As a precaution, 188 scenic areas and 167 tent campsites have been closed, 4,376 rural homestays have been suspended and construction work at 3,318 sites has been halted.A total of 27,418 rescue workers have been placed on standby across the city to respond to potential emergencies.China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.