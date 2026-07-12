China issues red alerts for flash floods, geological hazards

Chinese authorities on Sunday evening issued two separate red alerts, the highest level in its four-tier system, for flash floods and geological hazards, as heavy rains continue to lash multiple regions.



The flash flood red alert, issued by the Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration, warns of very high risks of flash floods in parts of Liaoning, Jilin and Anhui provinces from 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday. An orange alert has also been issued for some other areas.



Separately, the geological hazard red alert, issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and the China Meteorological Administration, highlights very high risks of landslides and ground collapses in parts of Liaoning and Anhui, with orange and yellow warnings covering some other areas.



Local governments are urged to step up real-time monitoring, issue timely warnings and execute evacuation plans. The public is advised to stay alert and follow official guidance.

