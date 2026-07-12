PHOTO / BIZ
Cooperative model
By VCG Published: Jul 12, 2026 11:01 PM
Villagers air-dry rice cakes in Dongkou, Central China's Hunan Province on July 12, 2026. Local authorities are promoting traditional food processing through a cooperative model to raise farm efficiency and rural incomes. Photo: VCG

Villagers air-dry rice cakes in Dongkou, Central China's Hunan Province on July 12, 2026. Local authorities are promoting traditional food processing through a cooperative model to raise farm efficiency and rural incomes. Photo: VCG




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