Villagers air-dry rice cakes in Dongkou, Central China's Hunan Province on July 12, 2026. Local authorities are promoting traditional food processing through a cooperative model to raise farm efficiency and rural incomes. Photo: VCG
Farmers pick grapes at a family farm in Shuanglou Village, Bozhou, East China's Anhui Province, on June 21, ...
A farm machine operator harvests wheat with a combine harvester in a village in Tianshi, Taizhou, East China’s ...
An aerial drone photo taken on April 18, 2026 shows a container terminal of the Jingtang area of ...