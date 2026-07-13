Pakistani researcher applies Chinese climate experience to help flood-hit communities back home

Asma Bibi, a Pakistani researcher at Tianjin University, attends the Second Open Dialogue "The Future of the World. A New Platform for Global Growth" in Moscow, Russia, April 27, 2026. (Xinhua)

In the laboratory at Tianjin University's School of Architecture, located in north China, Asma Bibi is intently refining her "climate-mental health-community" tri-resilience model. Via a practical, evidence-based framework, she hopes to help communities in Pakistan stricken by climate disasters rebuild their lives and restore a sense of stability.Bibi, 37, traces her commitment to climate action and community service back to the devastating floods that swept across Pakistan in 2010. At just 21, she watched her hometown suffer widespread destruction and witnessed the long-lasting hardship endured by survivors."I came to realize that climate disasters inflict not only environmental damage but also deep psychological wounds," she recalled. "From that moment, I decided to dedicate my life to climate protection and community support."Her journey began with scarce resources. With no funding or team, Bibi initially relied on her mother and sister for support, quietly carrying out her work across urban and rural Pakistan.After entering the workforce, she channeled 70 percent of her salary into public-interest initiatives focused on climate education, mental health support and tree planting. Over the years, she managed to establish a team and they have since conducted over 1,200 community outreach sessions, planted more than 16,000 trees, and traveled to 28 cities and 300 villages across Pakistan.Seeking stronger academic backing for her grassroots efforts, Bibi enrolled in the Ph.D. program in landscape architecture at Tianjin University's School of Architecture in 2024. Her research lies at the intersection of climate change, mental health and nature-based solutions."My research explores how to design sustainable, community-centered living environments that can enhance both ecological resilience and psychological well-being in climate-vulnerable areas," she explained. "I hope to bridge academic knowledge with grassroots practice, translating years of front-line experience into practical and scalable solutions."During her time in China, Bibi said she has been particularly inspired by the country's enduring commitment to ecological governance. She noted China's sustained efforts in environmental restoration and afforestation, which have transformed vast stretches of barren and desertified land into greener, more habitable spaces."My home country faces recurring floods, heatwaves and ecological degradation, so this resonates deeply with me," she said. "Consistent planning, public participation and a firm dedication to environmental protection can gradually turn fragile ecosystems around. That has been incredibly encouraging for me."What has struck her most, she added, is that China's ecological governance goes beyond environmental restoration to also improve people's livelihoods and create healthier living environments."That has reinforced my belief that climate governance can only yield real results when it integrates scientific thinking, public engagement and a long-term perspective," she said.With the support of Tianjin University's academic platform, Bibi has continued to expand her international research presence. In April, she attended the Second Open Dialogue "The Future of the World. A New Platform for Global Growth" in Moscow, where her paper was accepted into the conference proceedings. Notably, she is scheduled to give a keynote speech at the 14th International Public Health Festival at the University of Manchester on July 14.Looking ahead, Bibi's goal is clear: to further develop her years of grassroots practice in Pakistan into a standardized academic framework that can be promoted internationally.She also hopes to use Tianjin University as a base to encourage more joint research between young Chinese and Pakistani scholars on climate adaptation, post-disaster psychological recovery and ecological governance. By taking relevant Chinese experience to climate-vulnerable communities in Pakistan, she believes the two countries can deepen academic collaboration and youth exchanges while advancing context-specific ecological solutions.

Asma Bibi (R), a Pakistani researcher at Tianjin University, makes dumplings at her supervisor's home during the Chinese Spring Festival in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua)