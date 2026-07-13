Chinese embassy slams UK's singning of so-called joint statement on 'South China Sea Arbitration Award'

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The Chinese Embassy in the UK has slammed the UK's signing of the so-called joint statement issued by a handful of countries to "mark" the so-called "South China Sea arbitration award," warning that if the UK continues to participate in the anti-China show staged by certain countries and stir up trouble in the South China Sea, it will only fail and humiliate itself.On Sunday, the UK signed a so-called joint statement on the "South China Sea Arbitration Award" issued by a small number of countries. Commenting on the move, a spokesperson for the embassy expressed firm opposition, calling it "utterly absurd.""The statement disregards the basic facts of the South China Sea, endorses the 'award', which is illegal, null and void, challenges China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea, and disrupts regional peace and stability. We strongly condemn it," the spokesperson said.China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea have a solid historical and legal basis. The so-called "arbitration" violates fundamental principles of international law, including "state consent" and "pacta sunt servanda", contravenes UNCLOS, and runs counter to the basic facts of the South China Sea, the spokesperson pointed out."It must be pointed out that the UK is not a party to the South China Sea issue and is in no position to make irresponsible remarks on China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea. The UK's signing of the joint statement is utterly absurd," the spokesperson stated.In essence, the UK's move amounts to disrupting peace and stability in the South China Sea, undermining the integrity and authority of UNCLOS, and challenging China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea."We urge the UK side to recognise the broader trend, respect the facts, and stop participating in the anti-China show staged by a handful of countries, and stop fanning the flames and stirring up trouble in the South China Sea. Otherwise, it will only fail and humiliate itself," the spokesperson said.Global Times