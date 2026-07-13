China targets average life expectancy of 80 by 2030 in new five-year health plan

China is aiming to raise its average life expectancy to 80 by 2030, up from 79.25 recorded in 2025, in sustained push to improve public medical services and advance the Healthy China initiative.



Approved by the State Council, the plan seeks to expand fair access to healthcare, encourage wider public awareness of proactive health management, and bring the country's core health indicators in line with those of high-income economies.



The document further calls for reinforced public health emergency response capabilities and improved primary-level disease prevention and treatment.



It also underlines major tasks to optimize all-round life-cycle health services for all people, shore up robust health safeguards, build an integrated, high-quality medical network, cultivate new growth engines for the health sector, and advance health-centered governance in the sector.

