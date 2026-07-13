China allocates 30 mln yuan for flood-ravaged Hebei Province

China's top economic planner said on Monday that it has allocated 30 million yuan (about 4.4 million U.S. dollars) from the central budget to support emergency recovery efforts in north China's Hebei Province, which was recently hit by heavy rainstorms and flooding.



The funds will be mainly used for the emergency restoration of damaged infrastructure, including roads, as well as public service facilities such as schools, to help local people restore normal production and daily life as soon as possible, the National Development and Reform Commission said.



The national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief activated a Level-IV disaster relief emergency response on Monday.

