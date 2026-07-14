Torrential rains fueled by Typhoon Bavi disrupt train services in Shenyang; authorities release geological, meteorological risk warning

An electronic display screen shows multiple train services suspended amid the impact of Typhoon Bavi at Shenyang Railway Station in Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, on July 12, 2026. Photo: VCG

Heavy persistent rains in Northeast China fueled by Typhoon Bavi have led to the suspension of multiple conventional and high-speed trains at Shenyang Railway Station and Shenyang North Railway Station in Liaoning Province on Tuesday, with services bound for Beijing, Guangzhou, Chengdu and other destinations affected, according to media reports.To safeguard railway operation and passenger safety, China Railway Shenyang Group has activated its typhoon and flood emergency response. Railway station staff in Shenyang have launched full-scale ticket refund services, while releasing real-time updates on service cancellations and delays via electronic display screens, public announcements and the official Weibo account, CCTV News reported.Given the massive passenger volume, extra passenger attendants have been deployed at service counters, station entrances, waiting halls, underground passages and platforms to prevent passengers from boarding wrong trains or missing their rides entirely.Additional anti-slip facilities have been installed along all access routes, with stepped-up maintenance of air conditioning, drinking water and other on-site amenities.Long-stranded travelers receive dedicated accommodation support. Emergency ticket change counters have been set up at service desks to facilitate priority passengers with nearby, convenient service access.China Railway Shenyang Group conducted a full-coverage inspection of risk points on key rail lines and monitored track conditions in real time to ensure timely handling of sections hit by flood damage.Fueled by Typhoon Bavi, extreme weather featuring torrential rainstorms battered swathes of Northeast China, covering north-central Liaoning and central Jilin.At 9 am on Monday, the local flood control and drought relief headquarters of Shenyang has issued a city-wide red flood alert and upgraded the municipal flood control emergency response to Level I.As reported by official platform Shenyang Release, heavy torrential rains triggered extensive severe urban waterlogging in Shenyang in the early hours of Monday, forcing the full closure of all 73 flood-submerged road sections.Dozens of local bus routes suspended operation temporarily. Several stations along Shenyang Metro Line 1 were shut down, while the entire Line 9 ceased service. Rail travel at Shenyang Railway Station and Shenyang North Railway Station suffered massive disruptions, resulting in widespread train delays.Also on Tuesday, the Liaoning provincial natural resources authorities and the meteorological bureau jointly released a geological hazard meteorological risk warning, urging the public to take proactive precautions against potential geological disasters induced by adverse weather.From 8:00 on Tuesday to 8:00 on Wednesday, Orange Alert (Level 2) for geological disaster meteorological risk has been issued for parts of Fushun, Benxi, and Dandong cities, indicating a high risk. Yellow Alert (Level 3) has been issued for parts of Dalian, Anshan, Yingkou, Liaoyang, and Tieling, indicating a relatively high risk.Global Times