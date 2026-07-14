China’s export of sports equipment hits 67.53 billion yuan in first 6 months of 2026 as World Cup sparks a surge in global demand

A Chinese vendor checks a football at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, East China's Zhejiang Province on April 19, 2026. Photo: VCG

In the first half of this year, China’s exports of sports equipment reached 67.53 billion yuan ($9.95 billion), including 3.08 billion yuan worth of balls, as the World Cup sparked a global surge in consumer demand, Lü Daliang, spokesperson from the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said on Tuesday.Lü said that, in recent years, China has been the world’s largest exporter of sports goods, accounting for over 40 percent of global exports. In competitive sports, Chinese-made products have become familiar fixtures at top international events — from table tennis tables used in the Summer Olympics to lightweight ski poles used in the Winter Olympics, and even the official World Cup match balls, which are embedded with chips.In recreational sports, China offers a wide array of products fitting with diverse scenarios. In the first six months, exports of fitness and rehabilitation equipment such as treadmills totaled 2.67 billion yuan, while water sports gear like paddleboards reached 4.77 billion yuan. Notably, exports of trendy skateboards — a favorite among younger consumers — grew by 20.4 percent in the first six months of the year, according to Lü.China’s sports equipment has maintained a stable presence in traditional markets such as Europe and North America, while also performing strongly in emerging markets like Latin America and Africa. In the first half of the year, exports to Latin America and Africa increased by 18.9 percent and 8.1 percent, respectively, Lü said, noting that China will continue to meet diverse global demands for active and healthy lifestyles with its abundant supply and high-quality sports products.Global Times