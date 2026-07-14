China-US goods trade hits 2 trillion yuan in H1, Q2 grows 13.7%

A ro-ro vessel loads electric vehicles for export at a berth of Lianyungang Port's Dongfang Port Branch in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province, on May 15, 2026. Photo: VCG













China-US goods trade totaled 2 trillion yuan ($294.1 billion) in the first half of the year, accounting for 7.9 percent of China's total foreign trade, with the second quarter rebounding to a 13.7 percent growth after an 18.7 percent slump in the first quarter, a customs official said at a press conference on Tuesday in response to a question about the recent acceleration in Chinese exports to the US and the outlook for bilateral trade in the second half.In May this year, the meeting between the heads of state of China and the US set a new orientation for bilateral relations, which has provided stable expectations and injected positive momentum into the economic and trade ties between the two countries, the official said.Guided by the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state, the General Administration of Customs will, staying committed to safeguarding customs security and promoting development, work together with all relevant government departments to facilitate the stable development of China-US economic and trade relations, the official said.Global Times