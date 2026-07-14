China’s rare-earth exports drop to 30,482.8 tons in H1: customs data

Rare earth File photo:VCG

China’s rare-earth exports dropped in the first half of 2026, with 30,482.8 tons exported during the period, official data from the General Administration of Customs (GAC) showed on Tuesday.According to the GAC, the figure represented a decrease of 6.4 percent from the same period last year. In the first six months of 2025, China exported a total of 32,569.3 tons of rare earths.In June alone, the country’s exports of rare earths stood at 5,104.8 tons.China is a major supplier of critical minerals such as rare earths. However, some Western countries including G7 members have continuously ramped up efforts to build small circles to impose unilateralist measures against China.During a recent G7 summit session, Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi reportedly raised so-called concerns over China’s export restrictions on rare earths and other measures targeting Japan, claiming that these measures could impact the supply chains of the G7 and like-minded nations.In response, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, told a press conference on June 18 that in accordance with laws and regulations, China has banned the export of all dual-use items to Japanese military users and for Japan’s military use. The aim is to contain Japan’s remilitarization and its attempt to possess nuclear weapons.China’s position on keeping the global industrial and supply chains of critical minerals safe and stable has not changed. All parties have the responsibility to play a constructive role for this end, Lin said.China’s standardization and refinement of its export control system is consistent with international practice and is taken to better safeguard world peace and regional stability, and to fulfill China’s non-proliferation and other international obligations. “We urge the G7 to earnestly observe the principles of market economy and international trade rules, and stop disrupting the international trade order with the self-made rules of a small group,” the spokesperson noted.Global Times