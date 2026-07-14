China calls for de-escalation in Yemen situation

Photo: VCG

A Chinese envoy on Monday expressed serious concern over the escalating tensions surrounding Yemen's Sanaa International Airport and called for de-escalation in the war-torn country.China calls on all parties concerned to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid further escalation, said Sun Lei, the charge d'affaires of China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations."We have always maintained that the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of all countries in the Middle East and the Gulf region, including Yemen, should be respected, that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be upheld, and that civilians, humanitarian workers, and civilian objects should be protected," he told an emergency meeting of the Security Council on the situation in the Middle East.In his briefing to the Security Council, UN Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari said that according to reports, an Iranian aircraft carrying a Houthi delegation was diverted on Monday to Hodeidah airport, which the Houthis control, after Sanaa International Airport came under airstrikes. The Houthis said the strikes on Sanaa airport were carried out by Saudi Arabia and announced the "end of the de-escalation phase" with Riyadh.Sun said the issue of Yemen is closely linked to the overall situation in the Middle East. Recently, tensions in the Middle East have continued to escalate. The ceasefire arrangement reached between the United States and Iran is being challenged, which is deeply concerning. A renewed outbreak of hostilities serves no one's interests, and military means cannot resolve the issues, said Sun."The United States and Iran should faithfully implement the memorandum of understanding they have signed, refrain from making threatening statements or resorting to the use of force, and bring to an early end the hostilities and conflict that should never have occurred," he said.All parties concerned with the issue of Yemen should refrain from taking any action that could escalate the situation or undermine mutual trust, so as to prevent new conflicts, he said.China calls on the United States and Iran to resume follow-up negotiations as soon as possible and reach, at an early date, a comprehensive agreement that is agreed upon by both sides, accepted by regional countries, and welcomed by the international community, said Sun.Resuming safe and free passage through the Strait of Hormuz at an early date serves the interests of all sides. A proper settlement is needed to address issues concerning navigation through the strait. The shared concerns of the international community need a proper response, he said.Countries in the Middle East and the Gulf region are interdependent neighbors whose geography can not be changed. The international community should respect the history and cultural traditions of the Middle East, support countries in the region in maintaining strategic autonomy and improving mutual relations, replace confrontation with cooperation, resolve longstanding grievances through reconciliation, and promote the building of a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security architecture for the Middle East and the Gulf region, so that the region can finally break free from the recurring cycle of conflict and truly achieve lasting peace, he said.