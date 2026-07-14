China allocates 30 mln yuan to assist flood-hit northeastern Liaoning Province

China's top economic planner said on Tuesday that it has allocated 30 million yuan (about 4.4 million US dollars) from the central budget to support emergency recovery efforts in northeast China's Liaoning Province, which was recently hit by heavy rainstorms and flooding.



These funds will be mainly used for the emergency restoration of damaged infrastructure, including roads, and public service facilities such as schools, to help local people restore normal production and daily life as soon as possible, the National Development and Reform Commission said.



As the northward-moving Typhoon Bavi, the ninth of the year, brought extreme downpours to the province, the cities of Shenyang and Fushun, as well as other areas, have suffered damage due to storm flood disasters.



Earlier on Tuesday, the national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief activated a Level-IV disaster relief emergency response.

