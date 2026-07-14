China raises emergency flood response for northeast Jilin Province

China on Tuesday upgraded its emergency flood response for northeast China's Jilin Province from Level IV to Level III, as heavy rainfall triggered severe flooding in this region.



Under the impact of Typhoon Bavi, persistent heavy rain has lashed Jilin, causing the Jilin section of the Songhua River to report its No. 1 flood of 2026. The Meihe River, a tributary of the Huifa River, has experienced its largest flood since hydrological records began.



Heavy rainfall is forecast to continue in Jilin on Tuesday and Wednesday, with heavy to torrential rain expected in parts of the province's central and eastern regions.



The entire Huifa River is expected to rise above warning levels, while risks remain high for river flooding, mountain torrents, geological disasters, emergencies at small and medium-sized reservoirs, and urban waterlogging. The flood control situation remains grave and complex.



The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters decided to raise the emergency response for Jilin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. A work team dispatched earlier by the headquarters is assisting and guiding local flood control and disaster relief efforts on the ground.



China has a four-tier emergency response system, with level I being the most severe.

