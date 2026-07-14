China allocates 430 mln yuan for flood control, typhoon relief

China has allocated 430 million yuan (about 63 million U.S. dollars) in central natural disaster relief funds to support flood control and typhoon relief efforts in 10 provincial-level regions, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.



These funds, jointly allocated by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management, will go to Guangxi, Zhejiang, Hebei, Liaoning, Tianjin, Heilongjiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Jiangxi and Sichuan.



An additional 150 million yuan has been allocated to Guangxi, located in south China, following an earlier allocation of 190 million yuan. The money will mainly be used to relocate and assist affected residents, provide temporary living support, and repair damaged or collapsed homes, thereby helping restore normal life and production in disaster-hit areas.



The remaining 280 million yuan will support the other nine regions in search and rescue operations, evacuations and resettlement, emergency risk mitigation, and the inspection and removal of hazards that could trigger secondary disasters, with the aim of minimizing disaster losses.

