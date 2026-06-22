Chinese Embassy urges Cambodia to bring suspect to justice after Chinese female doctor killed at Phnom Penh clinic

Cambodian police arrests a 37-year-old Cambodian male suspect on the day when a Chinese female doctor was killed at a clinic in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on July 12. Photo: Screenshot from the Cambodia China Times

After a Chinese female doctor was killed at a clinic in Phnom Penh on Sunday, Chinese Embassy in Cambodia said on Tuesday that it has urged Cambodian authorities to swiftly investigate the case, arrest the suspect, and ensure the safety of Chinese nationals in Cambodia.According to a statement released by the embassy, a Chinese female doctor was killed on Sunday inside a clinic in Dangkor district in Phnom Penh city, Cambodia. The Chinese Embassy in Cambodia immediately contacted the General Commissariat of National Police and the Commissariat of Phnom Penh Municipal Police to verify the situation. The embassy urged Cambodian authorities to quickly uncover the truth of the case, apprehend the suspect and punish them in accordance with the law, and effectively safeguard the safety of Chinese nationals' lives and property.The embassy has established contact with the family of the deceased Chinese national, expressed its deep condolences, provided full assistance with follow-up arrangements, and will closely monitor the progress of the case, the statement said.The local police said that a Cambodian male suspect had been arrested on the Sunday. Authorities are handling the case in accordance with the law and pledged to take measures to protect the safety of Chinese nationals, according to the embassy's statement.The 47-year-old Chinese female doctor was killed on Sunday at the Ziyun Clinic, where she worked and lived. The police arrested a 37-year-old Cambodian male suspect the same day, the Cambodia China Times reported, citing local police.The police investigation showed that the suspect and the victim did not know each other. In regard to claim by the suspect's family that he suffered mental disorder for years, the police said such possibility has not been ruled out so far, but it must be confirmed through a judicial evaluation. The police emphasized that the case remains under further investigation and that authorities will determine the facts of the case and the motive behind the crime in accordance with the law, and hold those involved legally accountable, the Cambodia China Times reported.The police also said multiple pieces of evidence were collected at the scene, and a forensic examination found the victim had suffered 34 stab wounds. The preliminary finding is that the case involved murder followed by sexual assault, with further investigation ongoing, according to the Cambodia China Times.Global Times